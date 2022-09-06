Urgency Brews To Foreground Loss And Damage At COP27

Additionally, the rise in weather and climate extremes has led to some irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to ‘adapt’, noted the IPCC Assessment Report 6, released earlier this year.

Detailing the need for a Loss and Damage Finance Facility (LDFF), Harjeet Singh, Head of Global Political Strategy, Climate Action Network International, shares, “The UNFCCC has an important role to play in the finance for L&D."

Vulnerable communities are suffering because of the historical pollution – this becomes an issue of climate justice, which is why historical emitters need to fund the LDFF. The humanitarian aid that developing and vulnerable countries receive is not enough, as it is inadequate and is not based on an obligation."

If the fund comes through a United Nations framework, every vulnerable country will be prioritised without bias. Therefore, L&D should be an important agenda point at the COP negotiations.”

Singh is also the co-author of a discussion paper titled, The Loss and Damage Finance Facility – Why and How. This paper cites the Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction, and notes that the report warns of a projected increase in disasters, from 400 in 2015 to 560 per year by 2030.