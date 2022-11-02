Explained: What Is Loss and Damage?

For example, Odisha in eastern India frequently witnesses cyclones from the Bay of Bengal, where sea surface temperatures have risen and are likely to increase by 2.0°C -3.5°C by 2100. The state faces sea level rise, intense cyclones, ocean acidification, storm surges, and so on.

This cascades into impacts on, among other things, monsoon activity, losses in fisheries and agriculture, damages to coastal infrastructure.

With improved disaster preparedness, there has been a dramatic reduction in the loss of life. Yet, Odisha continues to suffer from climate impacts, reducing human and ecosystems’ capacity to recover.

These impacts do not occur in isolation, Bharadwaj said. Other socioeconomic factors like poverty, low literacy, social marginalisation increase the risk of survival, food insecurity and livelihood loss.