Emperor Penguins at the Risk of Extinction Due to Climate Change: Report

Emperor penguins have been listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Emperor penguins have recently been listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Climate change has been found to be the primary threat towards the penguins. While the species population is currently stable, in thirty years, their population could be reduced by 47% in a worst case scenario.
Emperor penguins occupy a sea-ice habitat crucial for their survival. They require the sea-ice to form breeding grounds and forage for food.
The emperor penguin population is currently stable, however, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service has found that a significant portion of the population will be under threat of extinction in the foreseeable future.
Due to rising carbon emissions, the global temperature will also continue to increase causing the ice to melt, threatening the penguin habitat.
There are 61 colonies along the cost of Antarctica, and the species' population size has been estimated to be between 270,000 - 280,000 breeding pairs or 625,000 - 650,000 individual birds.
This decrease in population size will not be not equal across Antarctica, where some colonies may maintain a stable population.
However, emperor penguin colonies within the Indian Ocean, Western Pacific Ocean; and Bellingshausen Sea and Amundsen Sea sectors are expected decline
of by approximately 90%.
(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light. Click here to learn more.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)