Emperor Penguins at the Risk of Extinction Due to Climate Change: Report

Emperor penguins occupy a sea-ice habitat crucial for their survival. They require the sea-ice to form breeding grounds and forage for food.

The emperor penguin population is currently stable, however, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service has found that a significant portion of the population will be under threat of extinction in the foreseeable future.

Due to rising carbon emissions, the global temperature will also continue to increase causing the ice to melt, threatening the penguin habitat.

There are 61 colonies along the cost of Antarctica, and the species' population size has been estimated to be between 270,000 - 280,000 breeding pairs or 625,000 - 650,000 individual birds.