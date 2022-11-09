Climate Change & COP27 Agendas: What Do Countries & Negotiating Blocs Want?

The time has arrived for the 27th Conference of Parties, which is being hosted in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from 6 November to the 18 November, 2022.

There are over 200 countries participating in the summit, all bringing different agendas regarding climate action to the table and using the global forum to ask for what they want. Most of these negotiations are not done by countries individually, there are negotiating blocs where countries with shared stances get together to further their agenda.

The most prominent point of discussion, featured in the agendas of most countries, will be climate finance.