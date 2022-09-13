Limiting Global Temperature Rise to 1.5°C Might Not Be Good Enough: Study

If the post industrial revolution rise in global temperature levels can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world has a chance of saving itself from more frequent and severe disastrous extreme weather events and impacts of climate change, reports have said.

Countries around the world have currently been scrambling to achieve climate goals to stay well within the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, and even that is seeming to be difficult.

However, a recent study by Science has concluded that a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius might still not be good enough and may trigger certain Climate Tipping Points (CTPs).