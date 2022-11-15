COP 27: What Do Developing Countries Want? Let’s Discuss Money!

Climate Finance: To Pay or Not to Pay? Well, this is an endless debate between developing countries who need money to deal with climate change; and developed countries who oscillate between unfulfilled promises and obfuscating this payment.

But before all of that, what is climate finance?

As the term suggests, climate finance means the money required to deal with the ongoing global climate crisis. The steps taken to deal with climate crisis are called ‘climate action,' and they largely include three things:

Adaptation

Mitigation

Addressing loss and damages

