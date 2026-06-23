Bonn Deadlock Puts Pressure on COP31—and on Climate Multilateralism

(This article is part of The Quint’s climate coverage that seeks to explain the key issues ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye later this year. Become a member to support us.)

The multilateral climate talks at Bonn, Germany, which intercede the annual Conferences of the Parties (COPs), have concluded with a familiar mix of negotiated compromises, lingering disagreements, and incremental progress across several agenda items.

While the annual COPs command global attention, the relatively low-profile climate talks at Bonn handle the substantive work of climate diplomacy.

The Subsidiary Bodies (SBs) to the UNFCCC meet twice every year, at the Bonn intersessionals in June and at the COPs. Negotiations at the SBs focus on advancing the implementation of previous agreements, addressing the scientific and technical aspects of climate policymaking, and drafting recommendations for the subsequent COP.

Recommendations made at the Bonn talks often feed directly into the decisions adopted at COP, giving them a significant agenda-setting role.