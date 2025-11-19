In Show of Strength, COP30 Sees Nations Rally for Fossil Fuel Phase‑Out Roadmap

COP30 is living up to the usual heightened drama seen in the second week when climate negotiations begin at the level of ministers and heads of state.

At 2 pm on Tuesday, 18 November, the air at the ‘Blue Zone’ of the expansive venue in Brazil’s Belém changed as a group of ministers walked onto the stage in a packed room of journalists to talk about something that’s not one of the formal agenda items: A roadmap to phase out fossil fuels.

Delegates from six countries—Marshall Islands, Germany, Colombia, Kenya, the UK, and Sierra Leone—addressed the gathering as the other representatives from different countries stood behind them in a show of solidarity and strength. At least 20 countries are part of the coalition, and as many as 82 countries are throwing their weight behind them, The Quint has learnt.