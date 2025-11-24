Explained: 4 Key Takeaways from COP30's Stalled 'Implementation' Agenda

As the sun set on the Amazon, the promise of a “people’s COP” faded with it. The latest UN climate summit – known as COP30, hosted in the Brazilian city of Belém – came with the usual geopolitics and the added excitement of a flood and a fire.

The summit saw Indigenous protests on an unprecedented scale, but the final negotiations were once again dominated by fossil fuel interests and delaying tactics. After 10 years of climate (in)action since the Paris agreement, Brazil promised COP30 would be an “implementation COP”. But the summit failed to deliver, even as the world recorded a devastating 1.6˚C of global warming last year.