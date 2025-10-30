'Empty' Promises, Emptier Budgets: UN Reveals Adaptation Gaps Are Growing

This is part of The Quint’s COP30 coverage to help make sense of the crucial climate talks. Become a member to support us.

The United Nations couldn't have possibly chosen a more tragically accurate title for its latest Adaptation Gap Report.

The report—which calculates how big the need for climate adaptation is for developing and poorer nations, and the climate plans the richer countries have made—is titled 'Running on Empty'.

In 2021, rich countries had pledged to double adaptation finance for developing countries to $40 billion per year by 2025. Instead, in 2022, the funding fell to $28 billion, and that further declined to $26 billion in 2023, according to the latest figures compiled in the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report.