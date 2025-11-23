At COP30, Two Verbal Promises Made: Ending Fossil Fuels and Saving Forests

Soon after Brazil's proposal, the European Union (EU) and other emerging nations expressed their strong dissatisfaction at the draft not making any mention of "fossil fuels" or a "roadmap".

In a letter, 36 countries warned Brazil that they would reject any deal that did not include a plan to move away from oil, coal, and gas. "We cannot support an outcome that does not include a roadmap for implementing a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels," read the letter. Some of the signatories of the said letter had held a press conference at COP30 earlier in the week. Read more here.

Meanwhile, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told reporters, "We're not going to hide the fact that we would have preferred to have more, to have more ambition on everything,"