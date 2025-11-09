The 'Baku to Belem Roadmap' Is Not Entirely Rooted in Equality, Say Activists

$2.4 trillion a year—that's how much the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated is required for climate action in developing economies from 2022 to 2030. This is a lot more than the $100 billion pledged by developed countries at COP15 in 2009 to support climate action, a commitment reaffirmed again in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

At COP29, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) set a target of $300 billion annually starting in 2025, primarily through public funding, which remains an insufficient amount.

While, still falling short of the mark, to course correct, the 'Baku to Belem' Roadmap was launched last year at COP29 in Azerbaijan to mobilise $1.3 trillion in climate finance annually by 2035, incorporating the $300 billion. It culminated in the final report, released five days before COP30, which broadly outlined a strategic framework for achieving the goal.