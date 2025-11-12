COP30: How Article 6.4 Can Unlock Carbon Finance for Rural India

At COP29 in Baku, nations agreed to triple annual climate finance to $300 billion by 2035, and ahead of COP30, the UNFCCC released the “Baku to Belém” Roadmap, outlining a plan to mobilise $1.3 trillion in climate finance annually by 2035, which includes this $300 billion commitment.

While money is a key pillar of climate justice, a less discussed but arguably more consequential outcome in Baku was the adoption of rules for Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, as it created a transparent, science-based, and socially responsive framework to replace the older Clean Development Mechanism.

The Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism provides a framework for countries to cooperate voluntarily in achieving their climate goals.

It allows countries and private entities to create internationally transferable mitigation outcomes, or carbon credits, that can be traded globally under strong safeguards to help meet their respective climate commitments.