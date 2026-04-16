Bidding Goodbye to COP33: Has India Missed a Trick?

Last week, India withdrew its bid to host COP33—the 33rd annual climate conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)—in 2028, vaguely stating that it had done so after reviewing its commitments.

While the withdrawal was quiet, the decision itself speaks volumes about India's shifting climate priorities.

For years, India has been attempting to build up its presence on the global stage, particularly in climate negotiations. Its first Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement aimed to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, among other goals. After reaching this milestone 10 years ahead of schedule, India revised the target up to 45 percent in 2022, demonstrating that while the targets were set conservatively, India’s actions were far more ambitious, particularly for a country with such low historical and per capita emissions.