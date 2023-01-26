Halwa Ceremony Returns As FM Sitharaman Marks Final Stage of Budget Preparation

The 'halwa ceremony', which marks the final stage of the Union Budget-preparation, took place on Thursday, 26 January at the Finance Ministry headquarters in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributed halwa or an Indian sweet dish to the ministry’s staff.

Last year, the ceremony was muted, keeping in line with the health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and sweets were distributed to the staff.

This year's ceremony, however, was attended by Ministers of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwad Kishanrao Karad, along with Secretaries of the Finance Ministry, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Besides, senior officials and members of the Union Budget Press inside the North Block were also present at the ceremony. The North Block houses the printing press on which documents related to the Budget have been printed from 1980 till 2020.

In 2021, the Budget was presented in the paperless form for the first time, keeping in mind pandemic related restrictions, and pushing for digitization.