Budget 2023: How Tradition Around 'Halwa Ceremony' and 'Bahi Khaata' Has Evolved

The 'halwa ceremony' assumes significance because after it is over, all officials of the finance ministry who were involved in the Budget-making process are supposed to be locked in at the North Block of the finance ministry till the Budget is presented in Parliament. The North Block houses the printing press on which documents related to the Budget have been printed from 1980 till 2020.

The officials have to remain cut off from their families for nearly 10 days till the Budget is presented so as to maintain absolute secrecy and prevent any leaks. The finance minister is the only one who is allowed to walk in and out of the building.

The ceremony also recognises the effort of the officials who are involved in the long-drawn Budget-making process. Here is how the ceremony was observed in 2021: