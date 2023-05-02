Met Gala: Who Hosts, Who Attends, Who Decides Themes? All Questions Answered

Every year, top-notch fashion icons, designers and celebrities from across the globe gather at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the museum's annual Met Gala. This year, Indian actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the iconic red carpet on Monday, 1 May.
So, what's Met Gala all about? What is the theme for this year and who decides it? Here's all you need to know:
What is the Met Gala? The Met Gala is a charity event which is the main source of funding for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, that marks the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.
The iconic Met Gala has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine, since 1995.
The annual fashion exhibition hosts around 33,000 objects that represent seven centuries of fashion.
Every year, the star-studded event raises eight-figure sums, as per reports.
The Met Gala is typically hosted on the first Monday of May every year (except in 2021, when it was held in September due to COVID-19).
How much does a ticket to the Met Gala cost? The ticket to the Met Gala is invite only and costs around $50,000. However, designers may opt to secure an entire table at the exhibition for $300,000, according to a report by Vogue.
What is this year's theme for Met Gala? This year's controversial theme centers around the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.
'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' - celebrates the work and legacy of the designer.
The dress code for the fashion ball is 'in honor of Karl', which was examined by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of the Costume Institute.
More than 150 original pieces, most of which accompanied by Lagerfeld’s sketches, will be on display at the exhibition.
Throughout his decades-long career, Lagerfeld worked for prominent fashion houses such as Chanel, Chloé, Balmain, and Fendi, in addition to his namesake brand. The designer, who significantly influenced the word of fashion, was also known for his controversial remarks that were racist, fatphobic and misogynistic.
Who decides the Met Gala theme? The theme is decided by the Costume Institute's chief curator. For its final approval, it is then presented to the museum's president and the director.
Who were the hosts for Met Gala 2023? The hosts or the co-chairs help in creating the guest list of the fashion exhibition, assisting the interior designers with the decor and deciding a menu for the iconic evening, as per the Hollywood Reporter. This year's co-chairs who joined Anna Wintour are:
Emmy-award winning British actor Michaela Coel
Actor Penélope Cruz
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer
Who attends the Met Gala? The grand event usually hosts around 600 attendees. This year, 400 guests reportedly attended the 2023 Met Ball, according to Time Magazine.
The official list for the fashion event is never revealed ahead of the big evening.
However, some attendees disclose their invitation beforehand.
The guests abide by a no phone, no social media policy at the Met Gala.
The event usually involves a performance by a high-profile artiste - for instance, Justin Bieber or Rihanna.
The attendees explore the fashion exhibition before attending the cocktail reception and a sit-down dinner.
Who were some of the attendees this year? Indian actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt marked their presence on the Met Gala red carpet on 1 May. Some of the other celebs who confirmed their attendance are:
Elle Fanning
Natasha Poonawalla
Isha Ambani
Rita Ora
Rihanna
Billie Eilish
Anne Hathaway
Jenna Ortega
Doja Cat
Cara Delevigne
Mindy Kaling
Simu Liu
Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Michelle Yeoh
Jennifer Lopez
Cardi B
Jared Leto
Pris Hilton
Florence Pugh
Ashley Graham
Pete Davidson
Olivia Rodrigo
Lilly Collins
Best Met Gala themes of all time: Every year, A-list celebrities deliver outstanding looks on the red carpet by fusing their individual flair with the Gala's theme. Here are some of the prominent Met Gala themes:
Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion (2006)
Charles James: Beyond Fashion (2014)
China: Through the Looking Glass (2015)
Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology (2016)
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination (2018)
Camp: Notes on Fashion (2019)
Gilded Glamour and White Tie (2022)
