Met Gala 2023: Date, Time, How to Watch Live Streaming, and Met Gala Theme Here

The countdown to fashion's biggest night, Met Gala, has already started and people are excited to know everything about the event. For those who do not know, the first Monday of May is celebrated as Met Monday every year. If you are someone who is excited about the fashion extravaganza that is scheduled to take place soon, you must know everything about the event. We have all the updates so you can watch the live streaming of Met Gala 2023.
Met Gala 2023 is set to bring back all the popular stars on its red carpet. The night will be all about elaborate outfits and unique looks. The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit that is hosted in New York City for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event invites stars and celebrities to walk the red carpet.
Here is everything you should know about the 2023 Met Gala event. Keep reading to know the live streaming details and other important updates about the grand event.
When will Met Gala 2023 take place?
Met Gala 2023 is scheduled to take place on the first Monday of May, which is 1 May. For India, the event will happen on Tuesday, 2 May.
What is the time of the Met Gala 2023?
As per the latest official details available to use, Met Gala 2023 is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm EST. In India, the event will start at 4 am IST on 2 May. One must take note of the time to watch the complete live streaming of the event properly. You should know the timings and other important details before the event starts.
How to watch the live streaming of Met Gala 2023?
It is important to note that Vogue has decided to host the Met Gala live stream. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the event on all the social media channels of Vogue such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
What is the Met Gala 2023 theme?
The Met Gala 2023 theme is based on the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition. It is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The exhibition will be present at The Metropolitan Museum of Art from 5 May to 16 July. The theme is set to celebrate the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld, a popular designer who made a long-lasting mark on luxury fashion.
