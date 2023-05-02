ADVERTISEMENT

Met Gala 2023 Sparks A Hilarious Meme Fest Online

The biggest night of fashion has triggered a meme fest online

Met Gala is that one fashion event that everyone waits for with bated breath -- celebs take up this opportunity to go bold and experiment with their looks, meanwhile netizens look for appropriate content to create hilarious memes.

This year was no different as everyone seems to have kept up with the tradition.

Right from the colours of the Met Gala carpet reminding everyone of a toothpaste, Jared Leto dressing up like a cat, and a cockroach gatecrashing the event, to Lil Nas X turning heads with his sartorial choices, it is clear that social media users are having a field day.

Check out some hilarious memes here:

Topics:  Met Gala memes   Met Gala 2023 

