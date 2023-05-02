Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Debuts With Chanel Bride-Inspired Prabal Gurung Gown

The biggest fashion event, Met Gala 2023, has begun. And what a stunning debut Alia Bhatt made! This year, the theme for the charity bash is 'Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty', and celebrities were dressed in outfits inspired by the renowned designer's works. Alia Bhatt made her appearance as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. And Alia's outfit was a tribute to Lagerfield's Chanel bride collection.

Alia took to Instagram to write, "Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair".



Through her outfit, she also expressed her love for her cat! "Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED."