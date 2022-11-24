ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Masaba Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Meet Anna Wintour

Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma also attended the event.

In Photos: Masaba Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Meet Anna Wintour
On Wednesday, celebrities arrived at Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion event to meet Ana Wintour as she discussed topics on diversity, coming of new age fashion media to sustainability . The event was attended by Masaba Gupta, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma among others.

    Anna Wintour at the Vogue Forces of Fashion Event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Sabyasachi at the Vogue Event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Tamannaah looked gorgeous at the event

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Ayahsmann Khurrana looked dapper in his white suit. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Manish Malhotra looked handsome in his black ensemble. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Masaba Gupta looked pretty in pink.

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Vijay Varma opted for a black ensemble. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Anita Shroff looked like a vision in orange. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Mira Rajput looked beautiful in her black number. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in her black dress. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

