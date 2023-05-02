ADVERTISEMENT

Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra's BTS Pics Feature Malti Marie & Her Dog Diana

Priyanka shared some BTS photos ahead of her Met Gala appearance.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at this year's Met Gala with her black Valentino gown. The actor paired it with a Bvlgari diamond necklace. Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Priyanka shared a few BTS photos. One was of her getting ready for the big day. Another one had Priyanka spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie, who accompanied her mom to New York. Priyanka's pet dog Diana also featured in one of the photos.

Take a look:

3 months
12 months
12 months
