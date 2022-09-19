Where is Masood Azhar? Will Pak Or Taliban Take Account for ‘Missing’ JeM Chief?

Nobody has confirmed or denied the news in the Pakistani Government, but Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when asked by the press about Masood Azhar, declared, “Our information is that the said individual is in Afghanistan."

The Taliban reacted almost immediately, stating that: “The JeM leader is not here in Afghanistan. This is an organisation which could be in Pakistan. Anyway, he is not in Afghanistan and we have not been asked anything like this. We have heard about it in the news. Our reaction is that this is not true."

It also added, “We also call on all parties to refrain from such allegations lacking any proof and documentation. Such media allegations can adversely affect bilateral relations." And we're still waiting for the next chapter.

Letter or not, let's stick to the facts. Not so long ago, Pakistan had said Azhar was under house arrest in Bahawalpur, then they said they had no idea of his whereabouts.