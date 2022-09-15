India's Taliban Outreach: Should India Review Its Strategy with Afghanistan?

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) taking place this week in Samarkand in Uzbekistan have Afghanistan as a major topic on the agenda. India has to work with countries like Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran to ensure peace and security both within and outside Afghanistan. The entry of another close ally of India – the UAE – into Afghan affairs as Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions will now be taking over the running of Afghan airports and making investments is also good news for India.

All these countries face the same threats from the chaos inside Afghanistan. India must work together with all of them to persuade the Taliban to form a broad-based inclusive government which can and must accommodate the NRF as well for peace within the country which can then route entities like the IS-KP and other sundry jihadist organizations seeking to make use of the anarchy there.

The NRF has always been open to the idea of being part of a Taliban-led government. A good leverage is the defreezing of $ 9 billion worth of Afghan assetts abroad, funds the Taliban are desperately seeking to run the war-torn, earthquake and flood ravaged country. Moreover, countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are Sunni Muslims countries with rich Islamic and Sufi heritage, but which also respects rights of women and minorities.

These are good role models for Afghanistan, sharing with the country cultural, ethnic, and religious linkages. This would also earn the government internal legitimacy which the Taliban lacks in swathes of the country. Internal legitimacy would go a long way to earn the Taliban international recognition which it so seeks.

