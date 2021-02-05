Will LCA Tejas Be India’s Next Big Export to the World?

The next step for the industry was to design the LCA. The environmental conditions not having changed much over the years, the project took its own sweet time to bear fruits. Only in the recent past did pro-homegrown policies kick in and this benefitted the industry to no extent.

Meanwhile, the IAF was being plagued by dwindling fighter strength and deadlocked foreign deals. Faced with the prospect of a two-front war it decided to embrace the homegrown LCA, albeit with some 100-plus shortcomings in the initial model. It was a common sight to see the scientists, technicians, and test pilots of the OEM rubbing shoulders with the Squadron pilots and working tirelessly to polish off the LCA into a world class fighter.