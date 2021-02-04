Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other dignitaries during the inauguration of the biennial air show of Aero India 2021, at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February.
(Image Courtesy : PTI )
In Photos: Aero India - A Boost To ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission’
Aero India 2021 will also show the gateways to defence and economic engagement in the country.
India on Wednesday, 3 February, showcased its home-grown fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at Aero India 2021 at the Yelahanka air base, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made some key announcements related to the defence sector.
Flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Manish Tolani, the indigenous Tejas demonstrated its prowess and agility through aerobatics, including rapid rolls, vertical Charlie, upside down and angular flying display on the first day of the event.
The 13th edition of the country's premier air show Aero India 2021 is being held in the backdrop of Bengaluru-based HAL bagging a Rs 48,000 crore order for fighter jet Tejas Mark 1A and India's engagement with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries.
Designed and developed by the Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Tejas is the world’s only light combat aircraft.
The IAF has already inducted the LCA-1 in its fighter fleet squadron at its Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.