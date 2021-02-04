In Photos: Aero India - A Boost To ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission’

India on Wednesday, 3 February, showcased its home-grown fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at Aero India 2021 at the Yelahanka air base, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made some key announcements related to the defence sector.

Flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Manish Tolani, the indigenous Tejas demonstrated its prowess and agility through aerobatics, including rapid rolls, vertical Charlie, upside down and angular flying display on the first day of the event.

The 13th edition of the country's premier air show Aero India 2021 is being held in the backdrop of Bengaluru-based HAL bagging a Rs 48,000 crore order for fighter jet Tejas Mark 1A and India's engagement with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries.