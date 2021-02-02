Can’t Stay Dependent on Other Countries for Defence: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, 2 February, inaugurated Hindustan Aeronotics Limited (HAL) new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru.
“Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ India is looking forward to increasing its defence manufacturing capabilities. India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence,” Singh tweeted on Tuesday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Aero India 2021 event in Bengaluru on 3 February, SIngh added, “Since 2014, the government of India has relentlessly pushed policy reforms to boost indigenous defence manufacturing.”
Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about ₹48,000 crore to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.
Singh added if there is someone to be credited for it then it is honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Following his vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ministry of Defence is relentlessly giving impetus to domestic manufacturing of defence equipments not only to fulfil the demands of our armed forces but also to make India a net exporter of defence equipment to friendly foreign countries.”
The global business community has responded enthusiastically to Indian economy’s revivalist fervour and Aero India will further showcase the nation’s accomplishments in defence manufacturing and position India as an investment, innovation and defence manufacturing hub.Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister
The world has now started to recognise India as a trusted defence investment destination.
Singh added that organising Aero India 2021 wasn’t easy, given not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the challenge ‘on the northern borders’, refering to the clashes along the LAC with Chinese troops.
“I have no hesitation in saying that our robust stance, immediate and calibrated response and the unrelenting spirit of the soldiers on the borders led to sterilisation of the situation and we showed our resolve to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our country,” Singh said at the event.
Due to preventive meaures and social distancing norms this edition of Aero India will be purely a business event. Singh said, “There will be no public days. However, limited access will be provided to the public for aeroshows, based on online bookings.”
