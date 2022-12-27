View: Can Govt’s ‘Free Ration’ Policy Address India’s Food & Nutrition Crisis?

For a country looking to reap the financial benefits of its growing young workforce, the economic implications of malnutrition among Indian children, adolescents, and working-age adults are as significant as the costs for health and quality of life.

Rates of stunting among pre-schoolers—a key marker of chronic undernutrition fell substantially from 48 percent in 2005-06 to 38.4 percent in 2015-16. But by 2019-21, progress against stunting had slowed, falling less than three percentage points to 35.5 percent.

Moreover, one in five children in India is too thin — a statistic that has barely moved since the early 1990s. It’s one of the highest rates globally and a major risk factor for child mortality. All of this highlights the chronic state of poor nutritional access and also its combined effect with India’s poor growth and developmental performance, which makes the macro and micro socio-economic scenario for India’s poor and low-income groups even more hopeless.

To read the view on Govt's Free Food Extension under NFSA, click here.

(The author is Associate Professor of Economics, OP Jindal Global University. He is currently Visiting Professor, Department of Economics, Carleton University. He tweets @Deepanshu_1810. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)