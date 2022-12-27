Counterview: As PMGKAY Is Dumped, Will India See Through Free Subsidy Politics?

The minister obviously spoke half-truth and silently buried a big decision taken with respect to other food security scheme— Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Let me explain what was said and what was left unsaid.

The NFSA was enacted in 2013 to provide food security to the poor and deprived citizens of India. It considered the supply of foodgrains (rice/ wheat/ coarse grains) by the amount of 5 kg per person per month at a nominal price of Rs 3/2/1 per kg respectively as adequate to take care of their normative calorific requirement.

The NFSA Scheme had been in operation since 2014 and in 2020 when the pandemic struck India, was taking full care of the food security of the Indian poor. The government suddenly felt that the poor Indians need more food grains to take care of their bodies and announced PMGKAY to double the food grains for them in 2020.