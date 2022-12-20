Jawans Don't Deserve the Word 'Pitai': Jaishankar VS Rahul on Indo-China Clash
Jaishankar slammed Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament for his remarks on the Indo-China clash in Tawang.
During the ongoing winter session of the parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'pitai' (beating) remark on the recent Indo-China clash in Tawang, made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
In response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Indo-China clashes, Jaishankar said during a press conference, "We should not directly or indirectly criticise our jawans."
Amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that he knew that the media won't ask him questions about "those who have taken 2000 square km of India's territory, those who killed 20 Indian soldiers, those who are thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."
Jaishankar responded to his comments in the Lok Sabha on 19 December saying that what Rahul Gandhi said was not appropriate, and that he has no problem with political differences or criticism.
However, Jaishankar pointed out that the Indian Army soldiers are standing in Yangtse at 13,000 feet, defending our borders, and that they do not deserve the word 'pitai' (thrashing).
Further, during the press conference, Gandhi had also said,
"The government doesn't want to listen to it. But they (China) are preparing for war. China's threat is clear. And the government is trying to hide and ignore it. That threat cannot be hidden or ignored."
To this, Jaishankar responded,
“If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to defend our posts? If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal.”
