Parliament Day 15 Round Up: Congress Holds 'Black' Protest; 2 Bills Tabled in LS

Protests continued on the 15th day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Friday, 5 August, with Congress MPs protesting against issues such as GST hike, price rise and unemployment.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced The Competition (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, which seeks structural changes in the governing order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). After reconvening at 2 pm, Lok Sabha also discussed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Between the protests, walkouts, and war of words, here’s a round-up of what transpired on Day 15 of the Monsoon Session: