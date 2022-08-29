Did COVID-19 Helplines Help People During Lockdown? Here's an Insider Account

Over time, the Ranchi administration became known for being extremely responsive, and we started getting calls from many other parts of the country as well. An important aspect of this response mechanism, which seems intuitive but is rarely observed in Indian governance, was the interconnectedness of distinct systems. Many of us have had the experience of going to a police station or government office in distress, only to be told that we haven’t come to the right place – and turned away. We needed to change this.

For instance, a woman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, who was facing domestic violence and wanted to return to her parents’ home in Ranchi, had called the district's COVID-19 helpline. She was directed to the domestic violence helpline responders, who discussed her concerns and collaborated with the vehicle pass management system to ensure her return to Ranchi. They then continued providing legal counselling to her.

On a more personal front, the unlikeliest factors were sometimes the most influential. I remember a call from a daily wage-earning factory worker in Mumbai on one of the Ranchi helplines. He had been unable to reach any other avenue and requested us to arrange ration support for him and seven other labourers. They were stranded for weeks at a manufacturing unit, gradually running out of food and basic supplies.

When multiple efforts to reach out to the concerned local government and NGOs failed, it was his cell phone caller-tune that kept haunting me. It was a song called ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which laments the abandonment by a loved one, and the regret of not doing enough in time. Over the next few days, I continued to ask multiple colleagues and volunteers for help. Finally, a colleague was able to reach out to another network of volunteers who ensured that supplies were delivered to him and his friends by the following week.