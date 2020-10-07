Why the US Vice Presidential Debate Matters More Than Ever Before

In many ways, a vice president’s most important constitutional duty is simply to stay alive. Beyond breaking ties in the US Senate , the vice president essentially has no real constitutional duties beyond replacing a deceased or incapacitated president.

Such matters of life or death could not weigh heavier in the upcoming presidential election, which features the oldest candidates of all time — President Donald Trump is 74 and his opponent, Joe Biden, is 77.

And Trump, as we all know, was hospitalised in recent days after contracting COVID-19 — and, according to his doctor, is still not “ out of the woods ” when it comes to making a full recovery.