‘Failed Republic’, ‘Anarchy’: Fear & Menace Ahead Of US Elections

American democracy suffers from a few stark structural flaws, which are talked about at election time but never addressed once a new president is in the White House. The Electoral College tops the list of problems – where a candidate can win the popular vote but still lose the election – because of the exotic ways in which the process works.

Add to the list campaign donations and excessive spending and gerrymandering – when the boundaries of an electoral constituency are delineated to favour one party – and American democracy seems already manipulated to suit some, and not the majority.