Minimal Tax Paid, Huge Business Losses: NYT Exposes Trump Returns

In 2016, the year he won the US Presidency, Donald Trump paid USD 750 in federal income tax. In the first year of his presidency, he paid the same amount. In 10 of the previous 15 years, he paid no income tax at all.

This is the headline revelation from The New York Times’ explosive expose on 27 September of Trump’s own tax returns, which he has long kept hidden, unlike pretty much every other presidential candidate in recent US history. But the minimal tax paid by Trump is only the tip of the iceberg of an investigation which the Republican president has, unsurprisingly, derided as “fake news” without any actual rebuttals.

Democrat member of the House of Representatives, Bill Pascrell, who has been at the forefront of the US Congress efforts to get Trump to release his tax returns since 2015, told the Washington Post that the revelations, “confirm that while he campaigned as a so-called brilliant financial wizard, Trump is a cheat, a fraud, and perhaps the worst businessman in the world.”

So what does the report reveal?