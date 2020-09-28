Trump’s Supreme Court Pick: Who is Amy Coney Barrett?

A sharp academic, Amy Coney Barrett has made a name for herself among legal circles for her legal acumen.

Coming to national prominence in 2017, Barrett was pulled from her post as law professor at the University of Notre Dame, her alma mater, and named to the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, a liberal constitutional scholar who advocated for Trump’s impeachment before the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in a Bloomberg opinion article that "Barrett deserves to be on the Supreme Court".

“I got to know Barrett more than 20 years ago when we clerked at the Supreme Court during the 1998-99 term. Of the 30-some clerks that year, all of whom had graduated at the top of their law school classes and done prestigious appellate clerkships before coming to work at the court, Barrett stood out,” Feldman wrote.

“To add to her merits, Barrett is a sincere, lovely person. I never heard her utter a word that wasn’t thoughtful and kind – including in the heat of real disagreement about important subjects. She will be an ideal colleague,” he said.