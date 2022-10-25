UK PM Rishi Sunak: What This Bigger-Than-Obama Feat Says About British Democracy

This offers a lesson for us too. When the news was about to break, I asked on social media: Can it happen here? Let us not forget the furore that arose when an “immigrant”, Sonia Gandhi, was offered the premiership by her victorious coalition.

There were public fulminations about a “foreigner” ruling a billion Indians and one prominent politician threatened to shave her head and conduct a dharna outside Parliament in protest. She chose to decline. True, Manmohan Singh belongs to a “visible minority”, but most Hindus do not see Sikhs as particularly “different” from themselves. Can we imagine the day, in our increasingly majoritarian politics, when someone who is not Hindu, Sikh, Jain, or Buddhist can head our national government? That would be the day, India would truly have matured as a democracy.

Meanwhile, here’s to Rishi Sunak. May he succeed in his challenging new position, and may all of us in India look beyond our nativist pride in his ascent to reflect on the extraordinary lessons it can teach us all.

(Dr Shashi Tharoor is a third-term MP for Thiruvananthapuram and award-winning author of 22 books, most recently ‘The Battle of Belonging’(Aleph). He tweets @ShashiTharoor. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)