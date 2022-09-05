ADVERTISEMENT

Barack Obama Wins Best Narrator Emmy For Netflix Documentary

Other nominees for this award included David Attenborough, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lupita Nyong'o.

Former US-President, Barack Obama has bagged the Outstanding Narrator Emmy Award for the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

The five-part series is produced by The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground and explores national parks and the beauty of nature, spanning 5 continents around the globe.

This Emmy win brings Obama halfway to an EGOT: the prestigious status given to someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award.

Previously, he won 2 Grammy Awards for the audio versions of his memoirs: The Audacity of Hope and Dreams from My Father.

This also makes him the second US President to bag an Emmy, following ex-POTUS Dwight Eisenhower's honorary Emmy win in 1956.

Netflix    Barack Obama   Emmy Awards 

