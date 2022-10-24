Diwali Cheer For Rishi Sunak: Has the Shadow of Empire Been Erased in UK?

It’s quite a comeback. As recently as July, Sunak resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer (or finance minister), pulling the rug from under his boss, Boris Johnson. In the contest to succeed Johnson, which concluded just last month, Sunak got most support among Conservative MPs, but lost out decisively in a ballot of Conservative Party members to a right-winger, Liz Truss. Since then he’s kept a very low profile, looking on silently as Truss bled political authority and support, prompting her dramatic resignation just four days ago, 20 October, after not quite seven weeks as Prime Minister.

He inherits a divided and demoralised party. Boris Johnson, mired as ever in controversy, couldn’t muster enough support to make a return to the top job. His supporters nurse a deep sense of resentment against Sunak for striking the blow that led to their hero’s downfall. One of the new Prime Minister’s most pressing tasks will be how to deal with ‘the Boris problem’.

Over the next few months, Sunak will be required to make painful decisions about public spending cuts and tax increases which will stretch the goodwill of his party and the country. Conservatives will be looking to their new leader to give them at least a chance of winning the next general election in about two years time. The outlook for the Conservatives seems bleak. The political chaos of the past few months has helped the opposition Labour Party to a commanding lead in the opinion polls. Even some Conservatives fear that the next election is already lost.