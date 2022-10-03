Durga Puja & Mahatma: What Hindu Mahasabha’s Experiments with Gandhi Reveal

From firing pistol shots at Gandhi’s picture in a room to showing Goddess Durga slaying Gandhi--the demon in a public Pujo pandal by the Kolkata Hindu Mahasabha, it’s a natural progression. There is hardly anything new about what the Mahasabha stands for. Such attention-grabbing events provide it with a bit of oxygen for survival in public consciousness. Otherwise, the outfit is a pale shadow of its past having lost all relevance, leadership, cadre or a structure.

It survives only as a small, scattered bunch of empty hotheads with no toehold in any territory but a few occasional minutes on TV debates and a few centimeters in newspapers, and now in online news portals. It has nothing to offer to India or to Hindus by way of a coherent, clear vision, ideology, organisation, blueprint or a roadmap for the future.