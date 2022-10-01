This Durga Pujo, Delivery Agents in Kolkata Want a Sustainable Income

Incidentally, when the police stopped them at Hazra crossing, all of them parked their bikes beside the pavement, and patiently waited while the inspector-in-charge was summoned. Those leading the pack spoke to him and informed him of their grievances and told him that they wanted to deliver a signed petition to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The police officer promised to deliver the petition himself. The petition was handed over, and the men went back to where they had come from.