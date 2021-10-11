Telangana: Privacy Went for a Toss in India's First Smartphone E-Voting Solution

Recently, the Telangana government began a dry run of an eVoting solution that leverages blockchain technology coupled with facial recognition to record one’s vote.

The TSEC-Vote App will be used to record voting. For the authentication of a valid voter, the process will have “Matching the name associated with Aadhaar”, “Liveness detection of Aadhar”, and “Matching Image corresponding with Election Photo Identity Card (‘EPIC’) Database”.

The whole process will use blockchain technology to secure the encrypted and de-identified votes as per the release.