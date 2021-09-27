Germans Voted To Replace Angela Merkel, 7 Ways To Understand the Results So Far

Both the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens added more than 5% to their vote.

It looks like the CDU has ended up with their worst performance of the post-war period, scoring just 24.1% of the popular vote. This means that the SPD, currently on 25.8%, will have the right to try and form a government.

Few would have suggested 12 months ago that the SPD under Olaf Scholz would be in a position to build a government. Having endured a long, grinding period as the junior party in a “ grand coalition ” with Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), pundits (including myself ) had wondered whether the SPD could survive the serious challenge to their base from the German Greens and a more centrist CDU.

This weekend’s election has shown the party’s resilience in a fragmenting electoral landscape.