Netflix’s 'Crime Stories' Shows a Disregard for Privacy & Due Process

The second episode follows the investigation of an alleged criminal's murder by a couple who was being tormented by him. Though the gruesome murder is not justified, it is hard to ignore the diminishing faith in institutions, which nudges people to take law into their own hands.

The third episode revolves around the murder of a sex worker. It unfolds the trauma experienced by sex workers due to stigma and societal prejudice from society and the police department. In the final episode, the cops are seen struggling to rescue a kidnapped baby. The baby's parents are homeless and live below a flyover.

Abject poverty and inequality radiate throughout the episode and it uncovers the humiliation experienced by the weak and marginalised.