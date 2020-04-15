Why It’s Wrong to Invoke ‘Attempt to Murder’ Against Tablighis

Such an arbitrary invocation of Section 307 is not only based on an incorrect interpretation of law, but also amounts to an abuse of process. Chapter XIV of the Penal Code titled ‘Offences Affecting the Public Health, Safety, Convenience, Decency and Morals’ contains tailored provisions which criminalise acts likely to spread infection of a diseases that are dangerous to life. Negligently spreading such infections is punishable with imprisonment up to six months under Section 269, while intentionally spreading the infection invites imprisonment of up to two years under Section 270. These Sections have been invoked in the past with respect to small pox and cholera, and were rightly applied against the singer Kanika Kapoor.

Additionally, Section 271 imposes a punishment up to six months for disobedience of any government rule made for regulating travel between places where an infectious disease prevails and other places. In a similar vein, disobedience of an order of a public servant which endangers human life, health or safety is a separate offence under Section 188, and punishable with imprisonment up to six months. Therefore, circumstances such as the present had been envisaged by the drafters of the Penal Code and stand adequately addressed.