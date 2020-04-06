COVID-19: Over 25500 Tablighi Jamaat Members Quarantined, Says MHA

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

Srivastava said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all the states and Union Territories on Monday asking them to ensure that the supply chain of medical oxygen, critical for treatment of COVID-19 affected people, should go on smoothly and these directions should be “implemented strictly” while following norms of social distancing and proper hygiene.

“As you know, medical oxygen is a very critical item for COVID-19. It is very essential to keep its proper supply and stock in the entire country. This is also declared an essential item in both national and WHO list and its production, manufacturing and the entire chain is exempted from lockdown measures."