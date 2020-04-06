How Maha Narrowly Avoided Hosting a Tablighi Jamaat Meet in March

Acting promptly on this decision, the Palghat district administration cancelled the event. “On 5 March, after the video-conference with Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, we checked our records and found that the Tablighi Jamaat event was scheduled for 14-15 March. We cancelled it immediately along with a few other public hearings planned in the area,” Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde told The Indian Express.

The tehsildar’s office reportedly wrote to the organisers of the event, informing them about cancellation and the fact that they wouldn’t be allowed to use the government land that was rented out to them for two days.

This decision turned out to be a blessing as over 1,000 COVID-19 cases recorded across India so far, have been traced back to members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi on 13-15 March.