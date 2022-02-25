Russia-Ukraine War: Why the West Must Not Forget Its Own Mistakes

US President Joe Biden and the Americans turned out to be right on this one. They have been warning for the past two months that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to invade Ukraine. Many, including countries like France, Germany, China and India, had believed – or wanted to believe – that the Russians were posturing and would not carry through their threats. Now, they are scrambling to deal with the situation.

One thing you can say about the Russians is that they make no bones about their end goals. President Putin spelt them out in his address to the nation on Thursday. He put it bluntly: “We will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.”