Russia-Ukraine War: Can India Look Beyond a ‘Neutral’ Stance?

India finds itself in an uncomfortable spot over the Ukraine standoff between Russia and the United States and NATO. India could not adopt a clear stand, to be either with Russia or with the US and NATO. It had no choice but to adopt a neutral stance and argue for a diplomatic resolution. It is, in many ways, India’s default position – not to be partisan.

Nehru’s famous stance was that we would not be part of any bloc, and that we will take an independent stance. And this has continued to be our position in 2022. The reason is simple. India is aware that it cannot influence the parties to the conflict to back off or modify their positions. Secondly, India does not want its economic and strategic interests to be compromised by taking sides. It does make sense that India stands where it does – neutral.