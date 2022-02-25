Why Putin's Chernobyl Takeover is Worrying: Russia a Step Closer to Sieging Kyiv

After Russia launched what Ukraine has termed as a 'full-scale invasion', the former's troops took control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday, 24 February.

The news was officially announced by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the presidential office in Kyiv.

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians. This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today", Podolyak said.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it is "of vital importance that the safe and secure operations of the nuclear facilities in that zone (the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone) should not be affected or disrupted in any way."

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about the tragedy of 1986, calling Russia's actions "a declaration of war against the whole of Europe".